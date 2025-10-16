'This is a landmark moment' - Council welcomes Ironbridge museums handover and £9 million boost

The announcement on Thursday by Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State of the DCMS, will see The National Trust replace the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust, which has been operating the locations in Shropshire since 1967.

Telford & Wrekin Council said that together, these sites attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, contributing over £17.6 million directly to the local economy and supporting jobs, education, and community engagement. The transition to National Trust ownership secures the future of these historic assets, ensuring continued delivery of the World Heritage Site Management Plan and safeguarding the UK’s obligations to UNESCO.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "The National Trust’s national profile will elevate Ironbridge’s museums to new heights, attracting wider audiences and strengthening our position on the global stage. We have worked closely to facilitate this in partnership with IGMT, the National Trust and other stakeholders, including Shaun Davies MP for Telford, and we all are delighted with the outcome, and we now look forward to continuing to work together to ensure the Gorge remains a vibrant, world-class destination for generations to come."

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, added: "This is a landmark moment for our Borough and for heritage conservation nationally. The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, including the many local people who have worked for the trust over the years, has been an outstanding custodian of our industrial heritage.

"For decades, its work has not only preserved the story of the Industrial Revolution but has also delivered significant cultural and economic value to our communities. The transition to National Trust ownership secures the future of these irreplaceable assets and delivers a multi-million pound boost to our local visitor economy, supporting jobs, education, and the wider supply chain."