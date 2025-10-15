Andrew Radford, a former campaigner manager for the party in the Wrekin, takes over the role from the group's founding chairman, Richard Leppington, who stepped down earlier this year.

Mr Radford received the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross for his heroic actions in Afghanistan in 2006, where he risked his own life to save a fellow soldier who had been severely injured in an explosion.

The recognition is second only to the Victoria Cross in UK military honours.

Wrekin Reform's new chairman, Andrew Radford, who received the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross for his heroic actions in Afghanistan.

Mr Leppington announced earlier this year that he would be leaving the position as chairman to make way for a "younger generation" to lead the branch forward.

He will remain on the committee as treasurer.

In a message to members Mr Radford paid tribute to Mr Leppington's work, saying: "Although we are sad to see Richard step down as our chairman, I’m delighted that he will remain part of our committee as treasurer, continuing to play an active role in shaping our success.”

Mr Radford said he was delighted to be taking on the position.

He said: “It’s an honour to serve alongside such a dedicated team here in The Wrekin. Our focus will always be on representing local people and building a stronger, more engaged community.”

Mr Radford is one of Britain’s most highly decorated veterans, receiving the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross for his actions during fierce fighting in Afghanistan in 2006.

During an ambush in Helmand Province, Mr Radford risked his life to rescue comrade Lance Corporal Martyn Compton, who had suffered severe burns and gunshot wounds after an explosion.

His actions were credited with saving his colleague’s life.