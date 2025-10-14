Shropshire farmer hopes to host local start-ups in former dairy barn with diversification plan

The owner of Daywell Farm in Gobowen has been given the green light to convert a redundant barn into five commercial units for private rent.

Mr Tomley hopes the conversion will help diversify his existing income, with a planning application stating that "financial pressures and uncertainty" is growing among the farming community.

The application, which was submitted in June but approved this week, proposed the five new units would provide "safe and secure storage/workshop for small start-up businesses".

"There has never been a more important time to explore options and opportunities," the application, submitted by Halls on behalf of Mr Tomley continued.

"Farm diversification can boost income and ensure farms are functioning sustainably.

The owner of a Gobowen farm has been given the green light to convert a redundant barn into five commercial units for private rent. Photo: Google

"The applicant understands by diversifying into commercial units, he is spreading the risks and has the opportunity to create diverse revenue streams through innovative ideas.

"This diversification scheme has a chance to benefit the applicant's own business and family, whilst also allowing the diversification scheme to play a part in helping communities and local people."

The proposal stated that the building was previously utilised as cattle housing, as part of the site's former use as a dairy farm.

The application also argued that there were no locally available business units for long- or short-term rent, with local businesses having to travel to Oswestry or Wrexham.

It continued: "Units within these towns and cities are usually larger units with high rental fees making it unviable for the average small business.

"The proposed units will fill a gap in the market and allow local people a secure storage place within close proximity of their home."

Approving the plan, a spokesperson for Shropshire Council said policy provision needed to be made to support "small-scale" farm diversification schemes.

The planning officer determined the proposal would not encroach into the countryside and the scale of the development would not "unduly harm any neighbouring amenity".

The council's Highways team also determined the development would not generate any significant increase in traffic.

The full application and decision notice are available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/02302/FUL

