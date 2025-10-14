M54 crash sees fire service called out after car hits central reservation

The incident took place on the eastbound stretch of the M54, at Shifnal, between junction four and junction three.

The emergency services were alerted to the situation at around 11.35pm yesterday - Monday, October 13.

Three Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were sent to the scene, from nearby Albrighton, Telford Central, and Wellington.

National Highways was also in attendance with one saloon vehicle having hit the central reservation.

The fire crews were finished at the scene by around midnight.