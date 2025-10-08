Emergency services scrambled after car smashes into wall in Shropshire village

The incident took place at Longville, near Much Wenlock, at around 10.55pm last night - Tuesday, October 7.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted a 'road traffic collision' and sent two crews to the scene.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also dispatched to the location.

An update from the fire service said that the incident had involved "one car which had hit a wall and came to rest in middle of carriageway."

It added that the crews made sure the vehicle was safe before leaving casualties in the care of the ambulance service.