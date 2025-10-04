Watch the moment a plane passes over Staffordshire as it returns to Heathrow airport “to address a mechanical issue"

Footage shows a plane returning to Heathrow Airport “to address a mechanical issue” on Sunday September 28.

According to Flightradar24, United flight 939 which had left Heathrow to head to its destination San Francisco made several orbits around the Lake District before landing back at Heathrow.

Blue Live Sky Aviation captured the moment the Boeing 777-200ER flew over Manchester and uploaded it to YouTube, with the plane spotter alleging it was dumping fuel. @Astro_Ptolemy photographed the aircraft as it passed over Stoke-on-Trent.

United flight 939 dumps fuel as it flies over Stoke-on-Trent.





United Airlines statement

United Airlines declined to comment on the claim the aircraft was dumping fuel, but said: “On Sunday, United flight 939 returned to London Heathrow to address a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely, and customers were rebooked onto the next available flight to their destination.”