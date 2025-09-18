Sky high drone footage shows Telford Lidl take shape as roadworks are due to end

Our video shows sky high footage of Telford Lidl taking shape near Telford town centre.

The footage was taken as the ‘never ending’ roadworks are due to finish at the end of the month - on August 28.

The supermarket company is putting the final touches to its new store at The Rock with a view to opening in time for Christmas and has lodged a planning application for eight signs.

You can see the roof is now on the supermarket and its entrance almost complete as workmen and their vehicles continue the construction.

