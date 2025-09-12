More than a thousand men set to attend Bridgnorth's annual health test to combat killer cancer

Prostate cancer kills more than 17,000 men in the UK each year, and yet a simple, non-intrusive test can help spot the killer disease early and make it far more treatable.

Bridgnorth Lions are holding their annual PSA testing evening at the Castle Hall in the town later this month on Wednesday, September 24.

So far nearly 700 men have pre-booked and paid for tests and the Lions said they anticipate this year’s numbers will exceed 1,000.

A spokesperson for the Lions said: "Bookings can be made via Bridgnorth Lions website or by Googling 'mypsatests.org.uk' and follow the links.

"Reservations will be allocated a time slot and men need to show up no more than 5 minutes beforehand. We cannot accept any 'walk ins' on the night as the whole process from (start to finish) having the test, samples going to the lab, the subsequent analysis and notification of the results is now computerised, so all bookings must be made on line

"The cost to Lions is about £28 per person but we charge £23 and subsidise the balance," added the Lions spokesperson. "Costs include, 15 nurses, medical equipment, and laboratory testing. The PSA tests are about 75 per cent accurate and a high reading does not necessarily indicate a problem. Likewise a low reading does not always mean that there is no problem. But at present this is the best available.

"We recommend that men over 40-years of age take the test as Prostate Cancer is the biggest killer of all diseases among men. Even if men have non of the usual symptoms an annual check is worth it. Men owe it to their families!"

Bridgnorth Lions has been offering tests since 2009 and estimate that in that time, there are around 400 men in the Bridgnorth area alive today because they got themselves checked and talked to their doctor.

In addition, cholesterol and diabetes tests are available to men and women. On the night, Second Sense will also be offering free hearing health check.

Finally, our PSA evenings have become somewhat of a social event where the guys can meet and partake of a small libation together! And why not???