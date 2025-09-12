Bridgnorth library to close for a week for refurbishment following funding bid

The library in Listley Street was among five libraries that secured funds from the Arts Council England.

The money is set to see the installation of new counters and other works.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Libraries said: "We've been successful in securing an Arts Council grant to install new counters and reception areas in five of our large town libraries, which includes Bridgnorth Library.

However, the works will mean the library will have to close later this month for a week.

"Bridgnorth’s installation has been confirmed for work to commence on Monday September 22, up to and including Monday September 29.

"The installation works will necessitate a full closure of the building whilst the works take place, with a view to re-opening at 9:30am on Tuesday 30 September. We look forward to welcoming you back to your new look library then."

During the library closure, no services will be available including the lending or returning of books, which will not be due back that week.