Coleham in Shrewsbury has faced several serious flooding disasters in recent years.

Scenes of homes and businesses left underwater and locals aboard canoes ferrying supplies to stranded residents have become a regular occurrence from 2020 onwards.

Now The Belle Vue and Coleham Community Action Group are holding a public meeting this Thursday, September 11 at 7pm at the English Bridge Studios to look at the problems and solutions.

Coleham has faced several flooding disasters since 2020

Speakers will include Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley, Siobhan Connor of the Shrewsbury Flood Action Group, and representatives from Shropshire Council and the Environment Agency.

Belle Vue councillor Kate Halliday, who will chair the meeting, said: “Flooding in Coleham has been a worrying problem over the past few years, with businesses bearing the brunt of the pain.

“The disruption flooding causes can be very upsetting, difficult and comes at great financial cost.

“Coleham is such a vibrant area which acts as a village centre for many people in Belle Vue, where they meet, eat and shop.

“It is important that we support our businesses against the damage of flooding and I am so impressed with how they have adapted; but it is important to make sure we are doing everything we can to protect against future problems.

“It is not just the businesses that suffer, residents and the whole town experience problems at times of flooding.

Councillor Kate Halliday

“Many people in Coleham become trapped in their homes, even if water does not come into their houses, and they cannot use their local amenities.

“People cannot travel through the town as usual, and everywhere becomes congested.

“Flooding also comes at great cost to Shropshire Council, from preparation to clear up.”

Siobhan Connor, who set up Shrewsbury Flood Action Group and has suffered repeated floods said: “I commend Councillor Halliday for organising this meeting and our MP Julia Buckley for the work she’s doing on highlighting the issue of flooding.

Flooding scenes over Coleham and by the English Bridge in Shrewsbury in December 2024

“Shrewsbury is now seeing repeated annual floods.

“I gave evidence to the Environmental Audit Committee Inquiry on flooding earlier in the year.

“Every flood costs us and being flooded 2/3 times a year is financially not sustainable for the homeowner.

“This meeting will look at what the issues are, what is available for local businesses and residents who experience flooding, and what the plans are for the future to prevent flooding.”