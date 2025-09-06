RSPCA issues appeal for adopters with record number of dogs in care - meet three looking for their new home in Shropshire

In July, the RSPCA had 1,646 dogs in its care in England and Wales - the highest number on record and more than double the number from July 2020.

Dogs now make up around one-third of all animals being looked after by the charity, with 445 dogs rescued in July alone, compared to a five-year monthly average of 245.

With RSPCA centres at full capacity, the charity says almost half of those dogs are being cared for in private kennels - which, along with all the other animals being housed at private boarding establishments due to lack of space, comes at a cost of more than £650,000 a month.

Now, the charity has issued an urgent heartfelt appeal to the public, asking people to come forward and adopt.

Chris Butler, Animal Centre Manager at the charity’s Gonsal Farm Animal Centre in Dorrington near Shrewsbury, said: "Every adoption frees up vital space for us to rescue another animal in urgent need.

"If you’ve ever considered adopting, now is the time - you could be the lifeline a dog is waiting for."

Dogs including five-year-old crossbreed Jessie are available to adopt. Jessie came into RSPCA care at Gonsal Farm from poor conditions in a multi-animal household, but is now said to be thriving with plenty of love and affection.

Jessie is looking for a new home. Pic: RSPCA

"This sweet girl is adored by everyone who meets her and she can’t wait to meet her future family. Her favourite things are tasty snacks, walks and toys and plenty of fuss," said the animal rescue centre.

"Jessie gets on well with calmer dogs, but she would prefer to be the only dog in her new home, and she’d prefer to live with older teens aged 16 plus."

Three-year-old lurcher-looking crossbreed, Stitch, is also looking for a family to call his own.

Three-year-old Stitch. Pic: RSPCA

The RSPCA said: "Stitch is a real people person and loves spending time with humans, often the first to lean in for a big cuddle. He walks beautifully on the lead - but off-lead could give Usain Bolt a run for his money!

"This adorable boy would make a sweet addition to any family."

Meanwhile, bull lurcher Bracken is described as a gentle boy, who is a calm, relaxed and affectionate companion.

Bracken is described as a gentle boy. Pic: RSPCA

"He may be nine years old but he still has a playful spirit, especially with his favourite toys," said RSPCA Gonsal Farm.

"He thrives on human companionship and would make a warm, loving and loyal canine friend for the right family - his gentle eyes and wagging tail are sure to win your heart."

Glenn Mayoll, Operations Manager at the RSPCA, added: "The summer is the busiest time of year for our frontline teams tackling cruelty and neglect - and on top of this, we’ve been called to help with several major incidents involving hundreds of dogs at once. It’s been so incredibly tough for our frontline teams trying to find spaces so we can bring hundreds of suffering dogs to safety.

"Our centres are full and we simply cannot keep up with demand.

"Our teams are working incredibly hard, under immense pressure, to protect the welfare of every dog in our care - and we’re calling on the public to help us by considering an RSPCA rescue dog."