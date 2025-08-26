Emergency crews were called to Brockton Business Park in Halesfield where they found a man, a woman and a teenage male on the lorry.

The man was taken to hospital and all three have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We received a call around 11:20 this morning following the concern for the welfare of one woman and two men at Brockton Business Park, Halesfield in Telford.

"Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and remain in police custody."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called to an incident at Brockton Business Park at 11.28am.

“One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered three patients who had been found on the back of a lorry. A teenage male was assessed and taken to hospital in a stable condition. A man and a woman were assessed and discharged at the scene.”