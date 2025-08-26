Shropshire Good Food Trail closing ceremony to celebrate county's best

Since July 21 the trail, hosted by Shropshire Good Food Partnership in collaboration with Sustain: The Alliance for Better Food & Farming, and the Bertha Foundation, has been shining a light on the county’s delicious food and its producers.

More than 120 food trail hosts and venues across Shropshire have been helping to highlight the benefits of locally-produced food which in turn makes its way to the county’s skilled chefs and restauranteurs who then prepare it for locals and visitors.

Local councillors, members of the public and community leaders are invited to join the free closing celebration when the trail comes full circle at Babbinswood Farm, Whittington, near Oswestry.

The Goddess of the Wye at the launch ceremony for the Shropshire Good Food Trail.

Organisers hope that hosting the closing event at the farm, on Sunday, August 31, will showcase the essential role that small family farms have as stewards of the land and their central role in community building.

Babbinswood is an organic family farm with strong links to the community.

Half of the farm is soon up for sale and a non-profit group – Babbinswood Farm Community Benefit Society – is currently raising funds to purchase as much of this half as possible.

Daphne Du Cros of the Shropshire Good Food Partnership said that the general public, local councillors and community leaders were warmly invited to join the closing ceremony and the Good Food initiative.

“It highlights how food and farming and the local economy are key to building a fairer, greener, and more resilient food system across the county,” she said.

Joining the closing celebration will be the Goddess of the Wye, the 12ft puppet which launched the food trail in July at Ludlow Green Festival.

The Goddess of the Wye will be accompanied by her ceremonialist Lady Wye for a ceremony to honour the role of farmers in supporting the landscapes, watercourses, ecosystems, soils and farms that feed the people of Shropshire.

'An opportunity to see first-hand the grassroots initiatives already taking root in our market towns and parishes'

Daphne said that the Food Trail had brought local food into focus and the Shropshire Good Food Partnership wanted to keep that conversation going.

She said: “A new National Food Strategy was published in June which presents an opportunity to consider how Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and our town and parish councils can show leadership on food resilience strategies, climate, planning and support for farmers.

“The National Food Strategy calls for more of a focus on place-based approaches to food, including more participation from food partnerships like the Shropshire Good Food Partnership, as members of the Sustainable Food Places network.

“This is an opportunity to see first-hand the grassroots initiatives already taking root in our market towns and parishes – and to lend your voice to a collective vision for a healthier more resilient Shropshire,” she said.

The closing ceremony will begin with a welcome and introduction shortly after 11am, with the ceremony at noon, followed by a shared meal at 1pm with visitors invited to give donations.

There will also be a free screening of the 45-minute film Common Ground.

The film, in collaboration with Flicks in the Sticks and Arts Alive, explores how regenerative agriculture can help heal the soil, human health and the planet.

This will be followed by a question and answer session by Daphne Du Cros as well as Casha Bowles-Jones and Barbara Jones who farm at Babbinswood Farm.

For more information or to RSVP for the closing ceremony, please contact Emma Cantillion at Shropshire Good Food Partnership at emma@shropshiregoodfood.org or Daphne du Cros at daphne@shropshiregoodfood.org.

Details are also available at www.shropshiregoodfoodtrail.org

Further information on the fund raising and community shares for Babbinswood Farm is available on the website www.babbinswoodfarmcbs.org.uk or by e-mailing future@babbinswoodfarmcbs.org.uk.

A Crowdfunder page is at Save Babbinswood Farm - a Community crowdfunding project in Oswestry by Babbinswood Farm Community Benefit Society