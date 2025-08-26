Police are appealing for witnesses after the 83-year-old was found on the A488 between Clun and Lydham at around 3.30pm on Sunday, August 24.

He was flown to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with serious injuries in Shropshire on Sunday.

“Officers want to establish how the man fell from his bike and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or from people who saw the cyclist before.

“Please contact PC Lowe by emailing christopher.lowe@westmercia.police.uk quoting 292_i of the 24 August.”