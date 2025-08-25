The bank holiday weekend has followed a pattern which has become familiar in recent weeks, with fire crews alerted to incidents across the county.

They included two giant wildfires - one at Haughmond Hill, and another at Pulverbatch, with around 20 crews spending hours dealing with the blazes.

While no comment has been issued over the potential causes of either incident, Forestry England, which manages Haughmond Hill, has urged people not to risk any behaviour which can potentially start wildfires - warning the risk is "extremely high" and that fires can "quickly escalate to major incidents".

Fire teams from across the county battled a wildfire on Haughmond Hill. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station

It has also asked anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to contact them - or the police.

The organisation said that the fire in the area is completely out and none of its walking trails had been affected.

In a post on social media it said: "The team are now onsite and have liaised with the Emergency Services regarding the fire that broke out the evening of August 24 at Haughmond Hill.

"We can confirm the fire is now out and no walking trails have been affected by the fire so all remain open.

"We would like to thank the emergency services for their work and to repeat the request that all persons visiting Haughmond Hill do not light fires, BBQ or dispose of cigarettes at Haughmond Hill.

"The fire risk is extremely high at the moment, things can quickly escalate to major incidents.

"We are asking everyone to enjoy the forest safely this Bank Holiday weekend, follow the forest code and report any suspicious activity which could lead to a fire to the team on 0300 067 4935 (9am-5pm) or 999."

It comes after repeated calls in recent days and weeks for people to take caution over the impact of the dry weather.

Last week Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Station Manager Craig Jackson warned people about the risks of both bonfires - and disposable barbecues.

He said: "We were recently called to Church Stretton, where we found four disposable BBQs right next to a National Trust no BBQ sign.

"With more dry and warm weather on the way, don't go to a country park and have a barbecue or a bonfire, and be careful about where you're throwing cigarettes and glass bottles."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the National Trust, which manages Carding Mill Valley, also warned of the dangers.

He said: "It has been an incredibly warm and dry summer so far. And while we love to see everyone enjoying the outdoors at Carding Mill Valley, it’s important to understand that this dry weather increases the risk of fire, putting lives at risk.

"We all love a picnic on a warm summer’s day, but barbecues in the open countryside can quickly spark dangerous fires and cause serious harm to nature, livestock and residents.

"Let’s keep our green spaces safe for everyone, including the wildlife, by leaving the BBQs at home. Thank you for keeping our special landscape safe for everyone to enjoy."