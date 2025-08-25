28 stunning pictures from this weekend's Shrewsbury Steam Rally

The event, which has been a fixture in the county's calendar for many years, provides a showcase for a host of stunning steam-powered machines.

Taking place at Onslow Park, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, and organised by the County of Salop Steam Engine Society, the rally, is held across Sunday and Monday, with thousands of visitors pouring through the gates.

This year was no exception with the bank holiday weather smiling on the rally across both days.

Packed crowds have been enjoying the two-day Shrewsbury Steam Rally at Onslow Park.

Ed Goddard, chairman of the County of Salop Steam Engine Society, said it had been a great weekend.

He said: "It has been very successful. We have had a bumper crowd and the weather has been great, which obviously helps make sure everyone has a good time."

Shrewsbury Steam Rally featured a host of historic exhibits.

The chairman said they were delighted at the exhibits, which ranged from spectacular showman's engines, to historic lorries and classic cars.

He said: "We have had some wonderful exhibits which have varied from the fancy showman's engines to the oil engines.