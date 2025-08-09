Bridgnorth historical society republishes 1930s history book to celebrate its 90-year birthday

Bridgnorth Historical Society was formed on February 8, 1934 by Mr. J.T. Foxall to “advance the education of the public in all matters of historic or allied nature, in particular those arising in Bridgnorth and within the county of Shropshire”.

Now 90 years on, and the group is still going strong.

As part of their 90th birthday celebrations this year, the society has published a reprint of a 1939 guide book as part of its birthday celebrations and to raise funds for the group.

The 1939 guide

Society member Clive Gwilt explained. He said: "This 50 page book is available from the museum and Bridgnorth library for £5.

"It is a reprint of a historical walk around Hightown in 1939 and published to celebrate the Society's 90th year."

Anybody who wishes to get a copy, should visit Bridgnorth Museum on Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday between 12pm and 3.30 pm.

Along with running the museum, Bridgnorth Historical Society holds monthly talks, where speakers give interesting talks on historical subjects, often with photographs, videos and demonstrations. These meetings take place at the Community Hall in Bridgnorth’s Low Town.