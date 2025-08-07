18 pictures capture the best of rural Shropshire life celebrated with return of Burwarton Show
Thousands of visitors have flocked to south Shropshire for the return of one of the county's most popular agricultural shows.
By Megan Jones
The Burwarton Show, which regularly attracts around 20,000 people to Cleobury North every year, made its annual return on Thursday, August 7.
Billed as the biggest one-day agricultural show in Shropshire, the popular event dates back to 1891.