18 pictures capture the best of rural Shropshire life celebrated with return of Burwarton Show

Thousands of visitors have flocked to south Shropshire for the return of one of the county's most popular agricultural shows.

By Megan Jones
The Burwarton Show, which regularly attracts around 20,000 people to Cleobury North every year, made its annual return on Thursday, August 7.

Billed as the biggest one-day agricultural show in Shropshire, the popular event dates back to 1891.

Scenes from the Burwarton Show, Bridgnorth.
LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -07/08/25Scenes from the Burwarton Show, Bridgnorth.Hoping for good weather.
There was also plenty of fresh veggies on show!
LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -07/08/25Scenes from the Burwarton Show, Bridgnorth.Finley Burrage-Richardson checks out the fire engine.
