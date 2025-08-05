Plans to keep a takeaway kitchen unit in Llanwrtyd Wells are approved by county planners

Back in June, Didar Singh of the Premier Stores on Irfon Terrace in the town lodged an application with Powys County Council for the “continuation” of the kitchen unit, which is at the back of the building.

Back in 2022, councillors on the Planning committee approved an application to allow a unit to stay at a site near the town centre, for three years.

Similar applications were approved in 2018 and 2015, and the original planning permission goes back to 2012.

The kitchen cooks pizza and fish and chips which is sold at the shop and eaten off the premises.

Planning agent Darren Mills explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Mr Mills said: “The proprietor has been operating a convenience store facility in Llanwrtyd Wells since 2006 and has recently refitted the whole premises.

“The location of Premier Stores is very suitable for passing trade as it is sited at a point on the main road (A483) from North to South Wales and there is a demand from customers looking for hot takeaway food.

Mr Mills said that the shop was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it and “as a consequence,” was closed for over two years.

Mr Mills said: “When the shop reopened, the proprietor applied for a hot food licence.

“Even though the food licence was granted for three years, the proprietor wanted to get the shop premises fully operational prior to re-establishing and reopening the catering facility.

“After three years, the shop is now well established and provides a takeaway service for hot food.”

Planning officer Luke Woosnam said: “Overall, given the trailer has been in operation previously to this particular application, it is considered that the continued operation of the trailer will not have significant harm on neighbouring amenity or that of the local area.

A previous concern with the takeaway trailer is that it is 50 metres away from The Neuadd Arms and the Llanwrtyd War Memorial Institute, which are both Grade II listed buildings.

Mr Woosnam said: “With regards to this proposal, the built heritage officer has not provided any comments.

“Given the unit has been in situ for an excessive period, it is not considered the situation has changed since its last temporary approval.”

Mr Woosnam explained that back in 2022 the Powys built heritage officer confirmed that: “while the trailer would not be a usual feature of the townscape or within the setting of the listed building, shielded as it is by the wooden fence, the view of the van is not obvious.”

Mr Woosnam said: “In light of this, it is considered that the proposed continued siting of the unit wouldn’t harm the listed building and would comply with relevant planning policy.

“It is therefore considered that the proposed development does comply with relevant planning policy, the decision is one of conditional consent.”