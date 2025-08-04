Vacant former Whitchurch hair salon to become one-bedroom flat

The owners of the former hair salon at 21 St Marys Street in Whitchurch have been given permission to turn the shop into a one-bedroom apartment.

According to the application, the new ground-floor apartment will include a bedroom, a bathroom and an open-plan living/kitchen area.

It'll mean the entire building will become residential, with the upper two floors already housing two apartments.

Documents state the former salon has been vacant for "more than three months" and the development will "bring the vacant unit back into use".

Applicant, Mr Alexander White, said the new flat has been designed "to receive adequate natural light" and the change in use from commercial to residential "is not expected to result in any significant transport or highways impacts".

The application continued: "The proposed flat is within an existing building that already contains two residential units on the upper floors.

"The conversion of the ground floor to residential use represents a continuation of the established residential character and is not expected to result in additional parking pressure or traffic movements beyond what is typical for a building of this scale."

No external alterations were proposed as part of the application, which the applicant said will "ensure that the visual appearance and historic character of the area are preserved".

The application concluded: "The proposed residential use is consistent with the prevailing character of the area, which includes a mixture of commercial and residential uses.

"The change of use will not disrupt the active frontage or the street scene and will help ensure the long-term sustainable use of the building, which has been vacant for more than 3 months.

"By bringing the vacant unit back into use, the proposal supports the conservation area’s sustainability by contributing to local housing supply, reducing vacancy rates, and avoiding potential decline or underuse of existing heritage assets.

"Overall, the development will have no harmful impact on the character or appearance of the conservation area, and no harm will be caused to its significance as a heritage asset."

The full application is available to view online at Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/02013/PA3MA