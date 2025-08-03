Church group gives notice of burial ground closure near Ludlow

The Shropshire and Marches Methodist Circuit has given notice of the decision, which applies to the burial ground at Blackford Chapel, near Ludlow.

The church said access to the existing graves will be maintained.

Blackford Methodist Chapel

The notice issued by the circuit said: "A formal resolution has been approved by the Shropshire and Marches Circuit in accordance with guidelines set out by the Trustees for Methodist Church Purposes to close this burial ground.

"Access to graves will be maintained and all headstones will remain in place."

The chapel dates from 1869, and its small burial ground had still been in use.