Firefighters battle blaze after grass fire spreads to Telford woodland

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Canongate, between Oakengates and St Georges in Telford, at around 2.20pm on Saturday.

Firefighters, dispatched from Telford fire station, reported a fire had taken hold in a nearby woodland.

Canongate, between Oakengates and St Georges in Telford. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said the blaze involved "an area of grass and undergrowth spreading to woodland" measuring around 30 square metres.

At 3pm on Sunday, an update from firefighters said: "Crews have extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet, buckets and beaters and are continuing to dampen down the area."