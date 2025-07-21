Classrooms in the Clouds works with Nepalese partners to support education by building high quality classrooms, sponsoring teachers, supporting teacher training and encouraging employment of female teachers.

Nepalese coordinator Dawa Geljen Sherpa is in Britain accompanying two sponsored teachers on placement in a Telford primary school. This is a tremendous professional development opportunity for the teachers.

Also at the meeting were the Rotary Clubs friends and fundraisers Shane and Hazel who presented a significant donation raised by selling pre-loved books from their shops - Kaboodle in Church Stretton and Purple Panda in Ludlow .

UK CITC coordinator and fundraiser Mike Hagen, and Dawa, thanked Knighton Rotary Club for its continuing support and fellowship since 2011.

During this time 86 earthquake resistant classrooms have been built, 30 teachers are sponsored each year with ongoing support and professional development and 5,000 children benefit annually.

CITC are addressing gender inequality, exclusively sponsoring women teachers to act as catalysts of change.

They are providing menstrual health training and improving hygiene facilities to empower women and girls to stay in education.