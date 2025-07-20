Shock photo shows blaze near Bridgnorth involving electricity pole off major 'A' road

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident off the A442 near Allscot shortly before 9.29pm last night (July 19).

One fire crew was sent from Bridgnorth Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters were called to the fire shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday, July 19. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station.

Firefighters arrived to a fire involving the base of an electricity pole, situated in a field. The fire had also spread to the surrounding area.

Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The blaze was under control by 10pm and the fire service shared this shock photo showing the extent of the blaze.

A post on social media by Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "We were alerted to reports of a pylon alight and fire spreading. On arrival crews located a fire around the base of a pole mounted transformer.

"One hose reel jet was taken to the fire and carefully used to extinguish the fire. These incidents have the added danger of high-voltage cables, which were still intact this time.

"Assistance from Central Networks was requested to make the transformer safe, and the incident was left with them to reestablish power to the area."