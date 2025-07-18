Shropshire choir adds New York to concert venues after prestige of Vatican performance

Wrekin College Choir is one of only five choirs worldwide to be accepted to sing in the guest concert series at St Patrick’s Cathedral on 5th Avenue New York.

Back home in Shropshire the choir has also entertained audiences at a number of school events this year and charity fundraisers.

Wrekin College Choir performed at St Patrick’s Cathedral on 5th Avenue New York.

During its New York trip the school also wowed audiences at two other incredible venues during five action-packed days in the city.

The group of students from across the different year groups at Wrekin sang at the Cathedral of St John the Divine and the Riverside Church.

Director of Music Mr Simon Platford said the choir received three standing ovations during their performances singing a mixture of liturgical music from Psalms to Gospel Choir.

“This is a tour that will undoubtedly live long in the memory for everyone who was lucky enough to be involved,” he said.

“The three concerts that the choir performed were in the Cathedral of St John the Divine, so large that if the Statue of Liberty was taken off its pedestal it would fit under the roof, the Riverside Church and then a final concert, as one of only five choirs worldwide accepted from the many who applied, in the incredible St Patrick's Cathedral on 5th Avenue.

“It was an amazing experience and a privilege to see these youngsters take on what is a globally prestigious venue for ensemble choral singing and deliver a stunning performance.

“Choirs accepted to take part in the guest series at St Patrick’s Cathedral must demonstrate musical excellence, so to be accepted is a real tribute to the hard work, commitment and dedication the young people put into the choir.

“Alongside the concerts, the choir packed in as many sights as they could, seeing the Statue of Liberty and Liberty island, Central Park, the colossal Met Museum of Art, Times Square, Macy's department store, Grand Central Station, World Trade 1 and the 9/11 memorial, Radio City Music Hall, The Rockefeller Centre and also a fantastic trip to the headquarters of the United Nations where the choir were allowed into the General Assembly room whilst it was in session.

“Wrekin often enters Modern United Nations debating competitions, so for the youngsters who also take this opportunity at school, this visit was a real highlight.”

The choir will be back in action next term with one of the highlights being the Gala Youth Christmas Charity Concert on November 29, which will also feature the Beaumaris Youth Band from Anglesey, conducted by Peter Cowlishaw.

Similar festive fundraisers held over the last two years during the countdown to Christmas have raised more than £4,000 for various charities.

The school also welcomes Britain’s greatest living pianist, Sir Stephen Hough, for a recital on Wednesday, September 25, with all profits to the Wrekin Foundation.

Tickets for both concerts are available at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wrekinarts