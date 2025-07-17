Market Drayton teenage dog handler secures gold at agility world championships

The Young Kennel Club (YKC) Agility Team GB celebrated a series of successful performances over the weekend, taking home two gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Junior Open Agility World Championships (JOAWC), which were held in Abrantes, Portugal between July 10 and 13.

One of those gold medals was secured by 17-year-old Max Glover from Market Drayton, and his border collie, Soldaze Dark Side Of The Moon (also known as Sushi).

The pair brought home the gold in the Under-19 Large Individual competition.

Max Glover from Market Drayton and his border collie, Sushi

Agility Team GB manager Greg Derrett said of the team’s achievement: “The 2025 Junior Agility Team GB have been a pleasure to manage and I’m proud of how they came together as a team to cope with all the challenges Portugal 2025 brought to them.

"Five individual medals demonstrates the depth of talent within the Junior team and serves as a real testament to their dedication and cohesion as a group.

“With around half of this year’s partnership in their final JOAWC, it was an excellent way to finish their junior careers.

"I am excited to see what this group can go on to achieve with the younger handlers returning to compete in next year’s Junior World Championships, and the older handlers progressing into the adult teams.”

Further details on the YKC Agility Team GB can be found by visiting thekennelclub.org.uk/agilityteamgb and full results from the Junior Open Agility World Championship can be found by visiting agilityabrantes2025.pt.