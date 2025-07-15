Birdsong across Shropshire to be measured in high-tech Harper Adams University project

Harper Adams University - along with The River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR) and a wide range of local environmental bodies and private landowners - is now expanding the pioneering Future Farm initiative that allows wireless sensors to monitor bird diversity across the county.

The Green Box Project has been successfully operating at the university near Newport over the past six months as part of a wider group of projects looking at digital innovation in farming, and has proved so successful it will now be extended across 20 sites throughout Shropshire.

The initiative will demonstrate the effectiveness of advanced wireless technology and AI in species observation. By deploying smart sensors throughout the county, researchers will collect real-time data on bird populations, contributing to a comprehensive biodiversity report.

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council cabinet member with responsibility for the environment, said: “This initiative represents a significant step forward in how we observe and understand our natural environment.

“The integration of wireless technology in nature allows for continuous, non-intrusive monitoring of bird species, offering insights that were previously more labour intensive to obtain.”

The Shropshire Ornithological Society, which is hosting one of the sensors at its Venus Pool reserve near Shrewsbury and is helping to launch the project, has recognised the ecological value of such surveys.

Claire Mulvey, for the society, said: “Ornithological surveys are vital for tracking changes in bird populations, which are often early indicators of broader environmental shifts.

“The Green Box Project not only enhances our ability to monitor these changes but also fosters community engagement in conservation efforts. We look forward to seeing the detailed results.”

The type of data collected could help support conservation planning, inform policy decisions, and contribute to national biodiversity databases.

The data will be available in real time and distilled by Harper Adams University into an open access report.

Dr Joseph Mhango, senior lecturer in applied data science at the university, added: “We have been really impressed with the quality and accuracy of the data that has been generated during our small trial.

“It’s given us the confidence to expand the scope of the study to a much wider area and we look forward to publishing the results and explaining the technology to local people.”