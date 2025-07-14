Dyfed Powys Police’s Rural Crime Team (RCT) Officers are investigating the report of livestock worrying in the Trefonen Avenue area of Llandrindod Wells

The ewe was found dead in an enclosed agricultural field, and it had significant injuries to the neck and shoulder area.

The incident happened sometime between 12am and 9pm on Thursday July 10.

Earlier in the week two lambs were found dead in the same field again with injuries consistent with a dog attack.

RCT officers investigated a similar incident back in May 2025 in the same general area, albeit at a different farm.

A spokesman said; “While we cannot say that both incident are linked it is concerning that two incidents of the same nature have occurred in the same area within such a short period of time.

“If you have any information that can assist in identifying any dog(s) or owner(s)/person(s) responsible for either or both livestock attacks please get in touch.”

Livestock worrying is a criminal offence and comes under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

‘Worrying’ is where a dog attacks or chases livestock causing injury or suffering.

This isn’t just a threat to a farmer or land owner’s livelihood, it’s also a dangerous situation for the animals involved, and could lead to more risk if the animals get onto the road.

Always keep your dog under control around other animals and if you see a dog on the loose worrying animals, report it to the police online at| https://orlo.uk/lUXzS, direct message at | 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101

Quote ref: 25000570304

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.