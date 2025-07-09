Permission granted for Shrewsbury's former Catalogue Surplus Centre to become Thai restaurant and takeaway

Shropshire Council has approved an application requesting change of use and replacement windows for 4 Claremont Street in Shrewsbury - formerly the Catalogue Surplus Centre.

The proposal has come from a firm intending to open a new Thai restaurant called 'Chaiya' at the location.

The plans include changing the appearance of the front of the building, with a design statement submitted with the proposal stating: "There will be a retractable awning and under this will be a green sign with the restaurants name ‘Chaiya’ shown."

Planning officers said the proposed colour change for the shopfront is acceptable.

Detailing its decision on the plans a notice from the council said: "It is considered that the proposed alterations to the shopfront window would have no adverse impact on the character and appearance of the building or the conservation area.

"The RAL 6035 Pearl Green colour finish to the new timber shop front and upper surround is appropriate within the street scene.

"The proposed change of use is acceptable in this town centre location.

"The tall extraction flue may be visible in views from the rear parking area off Barker Street however, this would be mitigated by imposing a condition on colour and finish.

"Due consideration has been given to the impact on neighbouring amenity regarding any potential loss of daylight/sunlight, loss of privacy, immediate outlook. The development therefore accords with Shropshire Council polices."

A statement submitted with the application from planning agents Berrys, explained the proposed new enterprise, stating: "The business is to be called Chaiya which is of Thai origin meaning Victory; Gleam, Glow. The restaurant will provide Asian cuisine, as well as offering a takeaway service, the bar at the front will provide a space for people to have a drink while they wait for their food."

It added: "This is a bustling part of Shrewsbury and is very typical for the buildings to be used as bars, restaurants, coffee shops, retail shops and takeaways, therefore, this proposal will be akin to its surroundings."

The report also highlights how the proposal would provide investment in Shrewsbury.

It states: "This is a start up business who have not yet invested in Shropshire and are looking to find their feet in Shrewsbury. The applicant has seen an opportunity for an Asian restaurant in this town centre location and this will help diversify what Shrewsbury has to offer."