MWT Cymru’s hub - www.my.mwtcymru.co.uk – sits alongside refreshed branding that gives the Visit Mid Wales website and Show Me Wales mobile app a united, recognisable identity.

The hub offers businesses easy access to resources that can help improve their visibility, navigate policy changes and find new ways to collaborate and reach more customers.

Initiatives like the soon-to-be relaunched Menu Exchange will help accommodation providers and food businesses to work together to keep spending local and encourage visitors to discover more of what Mid Wales has to offer.

A new Hoteliers Group will provide a dedicated space for hotels to share insights and tackle shared challenges together.

The Visit Mid Wales website - www.visitmidwales.co.uk - attracts nearly one million unique visitors each year and generates around five million page views.

Crucially, the audience includes not only holidaymakers, but also people travelling for work, to visit family, attend events and support local investment, all making vital contributors to the local economy.

The extra support provided by MWT Cymru comes at pivotal time for the Mid Wales tourism sector, which is the backbone of the regional economy.

The Welsh Government figures have highlighted the mounting pressures facing tourism, with 39% of businesses across Wales seeing fewer visitors in 2024 than the previous year, while only 19% reported growth.

“These figures highlight the fragile reality for rural areas, where fewer residents leave local economies heavily reliant on visitors spending to support jobs, attractions, town centres and essential community services.

“We know many businesses are feeling uncertain about the future,” said MWT Cymru chief executive, Zoe Hawkins. “We are focused on giving them the tools and support they need to take positive steps now.

“By working together, we can help safeguard the visitor economy and protect the wider rural communities that depend on it.

“The message is clear: this is not a time to stand still. Businesses that act now, with the right guidance and collective support, will be better placed to face the challenges ahead.”

MWT Cymru is an independent, not-for-profit membership organisation representing tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd.

Without core funding from Welsh Government or local authorities, MWT Cymru relies entirely on the support of its business community and partners to promote Mid Wales as a must visit destination, and support the independent businesses that operate within it — with Gwynedd being the only one of the three county councils in the region to contribute as a member.

In return, MWT Cymru provides practical marketing guidance, affordable advertising opportunities, up-to-date policy information and exclusive member benefits - from fuel card discounts to collective buying power on essential products and services.

Members also have access to an advice line staffed by experienced professionals who understand their businesses and communities, offering reassurance and support when it’s needed most.

For more information about how to join or support MWT Cymru, explore the new Members Hub, visit www.mwtcymru.co.uk .