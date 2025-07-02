How footprint put police on path to catch two burglars 'preying' on the elderly in Shrewsbury, Wellington and Wem

The two men, Aldi Biba, 34, and Altin Cela, 37, were sentenced for their crimes at Shrewsbury Crown Court today (Wednesday, July 2).

Both had pleaded guilty to six charges of burglary at a hearing in February.

Cela also pleaded guilty to cultivation of cannabis, after the investigation into the burglaries also uncovered an illegal cannabis farm.

Cela and Biba have been sentenced for their crimes. Photo: West Mercia Police

The court was told how the burglaries were carried out at properties in Shrewsbury, Wellington, and Wem, targeting homes with elderly occupants.

Officers were able to link the six burglaries together due to the method of entry to each property, which was a forced entry via the backdoors.

A distinctive footprint from a Nike shoe at each scene also allowed officers to link the offences to Biba and Cela.

Following an investigation on January 22, 2025, officers carried out a warrant at an address in Bomere Heath to locate the suspects.

Upon entry an illegal cannabis farm containing 171 was discovered and Cela was arrested at the scene. It was estimated the plants held a street value of up to £143,640.

Cela was taken into custody where he was later charged with the burglaries and cultivation of cannabis.

Biba was then located and arrested ten days later.

Today, Biba, of no fixed abode, was given a sentence of three years and eight months for his role in the series of burglaries that was carried out between December 2024 and January 2025.

Meanwhile, Cela, of no fixed abode, was given a sentence of three years and 11 months for his role in the same series of burglaries.

Detective Sergeant Ben Docherty, from Shropshire’s Serious Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “The sentences handed to Biba and Cela send a timely reminder that West Mercia Police takes reports of burglary very seriously, and we will do all we can to put those responsible before the courts.

“Biba and Cela’s crimes were calculated, preying on elderly people who they believed were vulnerable and targeted them during a two-month crime spree across Shropshire.

“I hope today’s sentence allows the victims of Biba and Cela to get some closure for no doubt was unsettling, and I hope they are reassured that those responsible are now in custody.”