Cannabis farm with hundreds of plants worth almost £500,000 discovered in Market Drayton raid - man arrested

Officers from Market Drayton's Safer Neighbourhood Team swarmed an address on Salisbury Road in the north Shropshire town this morning (June 24).

Police discovered 492 mature cannabis plants across three rooms, as well as the loft, with a total estimated street value of £492,000.

One man, aged 51, was arrested at the scene. Around 492 mature cannabis plants were discovered across three rooms. Picture: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police added that electricity within the property had also been tampered with.

A man, aged 51, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of producing cannabis and was taken into police custody, where he remains.

Police carried out the warrant following concerns that were raised by members of the local community.

A cannabis farm with an estimated value of almost £500,000 was discovered at a raid in Market Drayton. Picture: West Mercia Police

It was one of two major drug busts carried out by West Mercia Police officers this morning - officers discovered a cannabis grow worth approximately £100,000 at a raid in Telford.

Sergeant Liam Heathcote said: "Cannabis farms such as the one discovered today in Market Drayton are often linked to serious and organised crime gangs.

"The drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other criminality, or the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

"Shutting down this grow shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public."