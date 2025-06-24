Man arrested as police raid on Telford property discovers 129 cannabis plants worth £100,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police officers from Telford’s Proactive CID team executed a warrant at an address in the Sutton Hill area this morning (Tuesday, June 24).

Officers discovered 129 cannabis plants spread across three rooms at the property. West Mercia Police said the grow is estimated to be worth £100,000.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of the production of cannabis, and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Police discovered 129 cannabis plants spread across three rooms at the property. A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene. Picture: West Mercia Police

Detective Sergeant Andy Pond said: "Cannabis farms such as this are often linked to serious and organised crime gangs, human trafficking, the exploitation of vulnerable people, and can present significant fire safety risks to the people in the surrounding area.

"This warrant sends a clear message, that we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities."

A cannabis grow estimated to be worth £100,000 was discovered in Telford. Picture: West Mercia Police

The raid came as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week, in which the force is highlighting some of the work local officers do in keeping communities safe.

West Mercia Police has 82 Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNTs) covering each county of Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Throughout this week, the force said it will shine a light on the "hard work and dedication" of its SNTs.

Assistant Chief Constable Grant Wills said: "For many in both our rural and urban communities, our Safer Neighbourhood Teams are the face of policing and are vital to us in helping solve community problems.

"As well as being a reassuring presence, they also have a hugely important role in directly tackling crime, campaigns such as knife crime, drug reduction and anti-social behaviour, our Safer Neighbourhood Teams are pivotal in combating issues that often impact most on the community.

"I am extremely proud of the role they perform; of how accessible and visible they are to local people, and we are keen to recognise and celebrate that throughout this week."