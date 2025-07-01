Man accused of Shrewsbury murder appears in court via video link from prison

Adam Rowson has been charged in connection with the death of Alexis De Naray, who was found dead at a disused building in Shrewsbury last Friday (June 27).

Rowson, of no fixed abode, was arrested that same day and subsequently charged with murder. He was brought to Telford Magistrates Court on Monday (June 30) for a brief hearing, then appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday.

Stafford Crown Court

Rowson, who attended the crown court hearing remotely by video link from a prison, wore a grey t-shirt and glasses and spoke only to confirm his identity and that he could hear the proceedings.