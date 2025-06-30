Man charged with Shrewsbury murder as police name male found dead at abandoned building
A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder after another man was found dead at an abandoned building in Shrewsbury.
Police were called to a disused building close to Shelton Water Tower at around 11.50am on Friday (June 27) and a man was sadly found dead.
While formal identification has not yet taken place, the deceased is believed to be 45-year-old Alexis De Naray from Shrewsbury.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Shrewsbury man Adam Rowson, aged 26 and of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (Monday, June 30).
A second man, aged 21, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.