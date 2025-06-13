'I'm the last person in the world I thought would get this' - Shropshire gymnastics coach, entrepreneur and fundraisers among those recognised in King's Birthday Honours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Twice a year, special honours such as OBE and MBE, are given to recognise people's amazing achievements and service to the country.

The awards are handed out twice a year, once to mark the New Year and the other on the monarch's official birthday.

Several Salopians have been honoured with OBEs or MBEs in the King's Birthday Honours 2025, as well as three local volunteers who have been awarded British Empire Medal.

The medal was initially founded in 1917 and awarded to civilians or military personnel worthy of recognition by the Crown, but was scrapped in 1993.

In 2012, then Prime Minister David Cameron brought the medal back, and now they are awarded to worthy community volunteers.

'It is never something that you think about getting'

Gymnastics coach and BBC Sport commentator, Christine Still, from Edgmond near Newport has been awarded an order of the British Empire award (MBE) for her services to gymnastics.

Throughout her lengthy and extraordinary career, Christine has coached some of the world’s best gymnasts and several athletes who have represented Great Britain at the Olympic Games and other major championships.

She began her career as head coach at Loughton Gymnastics Club in London, aged just 18 years old, before she and her husband moved up to Shropshire.

Christine has been the head coach at Park Wrekin Gymnastic Club since 1990, coaching gymnasts who have competed at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and World and European Championships.

Christine Still

Christine has extraordinary pedigree as a coach, but also on the mic as a commentator for the BBC.

She has been the voice of BBC Olympics gymnastics coverage for more than two decades, and even commentated on her own athlete and Great Britain star Alice Kinsella at the Tokyo Olympic Games where she was part of the women’s team that won a bronze medal.

Christine has inspired and supported generations of gymnasts and has received accolades from British Gymnastics for her work.

And she is delighted to now pick up an MBE, although it was unexpected.

“I was surprised, very delighted, but it is never something that you think about getting,” the gymnastics coach said.

“I started teaching when I was 18, a long time ago. I ran a gymnastics club with my husband in London before moving to Shropshire in 1984 when he became national coach.

“By then we had already coached one or two gymnasts who had gone to the World Championships and represented Great Britain.

“We moved up to Lilleshall and I started coaching at the same time as the new centre at Lilleshall was built.

Christine and Colin Still

“Wrekin College then planned on building a sports hall in 1990 and we were invited to become involved with it. The council then gave funding for extra space as long as it was dedicated to gymnastics, and the gymnastics club moved there until eight years ago when we moved.

“Over all those years we have coached many gymnasts who have represented Great Britain.

“It has been fantastic and it is wonderful to still keep in touch with them and some of them are still then involved in gymnastics while others go onto other things.

“It is great to be part of their journey and help them have the success they did as gymnasts.”

Christine has become a familiar face, and voice, on televisions around the world due to her role with the BBC - something she is honoured to do.

“It’s been wonderful to commentate on the major championships. I have done every Olympics since 1996,” she continued.

“It is wonderful to be part of the gymnastics team, and to witness all of the wonderful gymnasts in the world. It has been a great honour to commentate on.

“I am very proud of the award, there is no bigger accolade in Great Britain than an award like this. It’s amazing.

“I am looking forward to picking up the award. My husband and two daughters will accompany me and it will be a great family occasion.”

'I'm the last person in the world I thought would get this'

Don Bannister, chair of the volunteer committee at Severn Valley Country Park has been awarded a British Empire Medal for his services to the environment.