Banned: Drink driver was twice the limit when caught driving high-powered Audi near Shropshire's main police headquarters
A drink driver who was caught behind the wheel of a high-powered Audi near a police station while more than twice the limit has been banned from the road.
Plus
By David Banner
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Connor Yates, aged 36, drove an Audi A5 on May 17 at Malinsgate, Telford - where the county’s main police headquarters is situated.
Telford Magistrates Court was told that police were alerted to an Automated Number Plate Recognition ping so pulled Yates over to carry out checks.