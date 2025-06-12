Crazy costumes at the ready - Kington’s iconic wheelbarrow race returns to the town for its 49th year on Saturday, June 14

Fun, fancy dress and fitness - a cracking combination at Kington's wheelbarrow race last year

Two of the serious racers in last year's event

Kington’s iconic wheelbarrow race will return to the town for its 49th year on Saturday, June 14 with all eyes on the crazy costumes the racers come up with.

Known as one of the best nights out in town, local celebrity John Hussey will be back by popular demand on the microphone, providing his inimitable commentary.

Hundreds of people usually line the main street to see the fantastic fancy dress costumes and watch the speed and agility of the competitors.

There will be prizes for the best dressed barrow in men’s, ladies and mixed groups and prizes for the fastest competitors to make it around each of the town’s pubs for a swift half before making it over the finishing line.

This year there will be about 10 stops.

The fastest men will also receive the Challenge Cup, the fastest women the Allan Wood Silver Salver and the winner of the best overall entertainment value of the evening will receive the Hedley Simcocks Trophy.

All entrants need to be ready for registration and judging at 6pm at Kington Primary School playground before moving to Doctor’s Lane for the start, led by the town’s Festival attendees.

The race will start at 7pm with the speedsters first and then the fancy dress entrants.

Entry costs £3.50 per person.

Roads will be closed to traffic from 6pm until 8.30pm approximately.

Local firefighters will conduct a blanket collection during the evening, and people are urged to bring loose change and show support for the festival.

This year’s Festival attendees will help with the prize giving which will take place outside the Market Hall.

Chairman of Kington Festival Emma Hancocks said: "We are very much looking forward to the wheelbarrow race.

“Labelled as one of the best evenings in Kington, we are sure, everyone is looking forward to it as well.

“We can't wait to see the crowds and as always, we thank you, our community for supporting our event.

“A special thank you goes to all our sponsors for their financial support towards this event; without support like this, wheelbarrow race wouldn't happen.”