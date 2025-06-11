Van that was involved in A5 crash then driven away from scene is later found at hotel
A van that was driven away from the scene of an accident has been found at a hotel and seized by police.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
PCSO for Oswestry, Peter Roberts, said a driver fled the scene of a crash on the A5.
Officers were able to track down the vehicle and found it at the Lion Quays Resort & Spa near Gobowen.
Police said the van had been untaxed for five months, and so it was seized and loaded onto a recovery vehicle.
A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "Following reports of a collision on the A5, one of the drivers fled the scene. The vehicle was later located at the Lion Quays Resort & Spa, but unfortunately for the driver, it had been untaxed for five months. As a result, it was removed from the area.
"Let this serve as a reminder to check your vehicle excise duty - keeping it up to date is essential! You can verify your vehicle tax status on the DVLA website or through other official apps, and you should also receive a renewal reminder."