Watch: Terrifying moment lorry driven by drunk driver drifts all over major road on Shropshire border

Iurie Istrati, 56, and of no fixed abode, was jailed after appearing at Mold Magistrates Court last month.

Istrati admitted dangerous driving, and drink driving.

The lorry was seen drifting dangerously on the carriageway.

The court had been told that shortly before 1pm on May 28 police responded to a 999 call reporting a HGV swerving between lanes and the edge of the carriageway on the A483 at Gresford.

Despite attempts by officers to pull the vehicle over, Istrati continued driving, narrowly avoiding a collision with the roadside barrier.

Iurie Istrati. Picture: North Wales Police

Fearing a serious crash, officers overtook Istrati on the A5 near Halton, on the border with Shropshire, and gradually brought the HGV to a stop.

In custody Istrati provided a breath specimen of 127 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath - almost four times the legal limit of 35.

He was jailed for nine months.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and four months, after which he will be required to pass an extended driving test to renew his licence.

The footage of the pursuit released by North Wales Police shows the vehicle swaying dangerously before officers decided they had no option but to stop it in a bid to prevent a tragedy.

The lorry drifts right and left, with other drivers being forced to take evasive action to avoid a catastrophic collision.