Drug driving chainsaw sculptor gets long road ban after crashing Land Rover on the busy A5
A drug driving chainsaw sculptor has been banned from the road after crashing his Land Rover on the busy A5.
Cruisy Barratt, who has a previous conviction for drink driving, crashed into another vehicle at Montford Bridge, west of Shrewsbury, on January 20 this year. No-one was injured.
Telford Magistrates Court was told how police attended the scene at around 2.15pm and could smell cannabis on the 34-year-old.
The officers carried out a roadside drug test which proved positive, so they arrested Barratt.