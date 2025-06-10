Drug driving chainsaw sculptor gets long road ban after crashing Land Rover on the busy A5

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cruisy Barratt, who has a previous conviction for drink driving, crashed into another vehicle at Montford Bridge, west of Shrewsbury, on January 20 this year. No-one was injured.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how police attended the scene at around 2.15pm and could smell cannabis on the 34-year-old.

The officers carried out a roadside drug test which proved positive, so they arrested Barratt.