'Too many people are being killed and injured on Shropshire's roads' says commissioner as shocking new figures released

Last year, 22 people were killed in road traffic collisions in the entirety of the county and an additional 182 were seriously injured.

West Mercia Police said common "causation factors" included speeding or inappropriate speed, distractions such as a mobile phone, driving under the influence of drink or drugs or motorists not wearing a seatbelt.

Provisional figures from the Department for Transport (DfT) show there were 528 casualties on roads in the Shropshire Council authority area last year - up 10 per cent from 481 in 2023. The casualties included 19 fatalities, a fall from 22 deaths in 2023.

In Telford and Wrekin, three people were killed while a further total 40 were seriously injured.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: "The data is clear - too many people are being killed or seriously injured on our roads and this sad fact is not changing fast enough.

"I am committed to playing my role in reducing the harm caused with road safety sitting at the heart of my police and crime plan.

"Enforcement alone isn’t the answer. The other two Es are just as important: education and engineering, and that's why I want to work collaboratively with partners like Shropshire Council to drive the much-needed change communities want to see.