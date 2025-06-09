Motorbike rider and passenger 'seriously injured' after crash with car on Albrighton A-road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) have confirmed two people were left seriously injured after a crash on the A464 Holyhead Road on Sunday.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the Albrighton A-road at around 5.45pm to the collision which involved a car and a motorbike.

The male driver of the motorbike and a female passenger were both assessed at the scene and found to have sustained serious injuries.

The passenger was airlifted to hospital, while the driver was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

The incident happened near the junction of County Lane and the A464 Holyhead Road in Albrighton. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for WMAS said: “We were called at 5.45pm on Sunday to a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a car on Holyhead Road in Albrighton.

"Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found two patients from the motorbike. A man who was the driver and a woman who was a passenger on the motorbike.

"Both were assessed and had sustained serious injuries. They received advanced trauma care at the scene.

"The passenger was conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital via air for further treatment. The driver was conveyed to New Cross Hospital by land for further treatment.”

Holyhead Road was temporarily closed in both directions at the junction of County Lane and Holyhead Road while the emergency services worked at the scene.