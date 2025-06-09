Blaze at Market Drayton church being 'treated as arson'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to St Mary's Church in Market Drayton just before 8am on Monday.

According to the fire service, the incident involved a fire in the entrance to the building.

St Mary's Church in Market Drayton. Photo: Google

Two crews attended the incident from Hodnet and Market Drayton fire stations and tackled the blaze using jets.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 8.54am.

A short while later, a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the incident was being treated as arson.

They said: "At around 8.15am this morning the fire service informed us about a fire at St Mary’s Church in Market Drayton.

"Officers have attended and at this stage the fire is being treated as arson. Enquiries are ongoing."