Over 200 tractors are heading for Welsh National Tractor Road Run

The run, under the leadership of Dai Rees who formed a small committee of Alun Owens, Keith and Kevin Evans, Sion Morgan and Peter Lewis as the North Pembrokeshire Tractor Enthusiasts to organise the run.

The Committee have been hard at work all year organising the route and cajoling fellow enthusiasts to enter the spectacle which will be supporting three main charities of the Wales Air Ambulance, the Crymych First Responders and the Cardigan First Responders.

Starting on the south side of Glanrhyd at Awenfryn by kind permission of the Evans family the Run route of 35 miles will take in the lanes and villages of the North Pembrokeshire area on the edge of the Preselis, taking in spectacular coastal views as well as the beautiful, lush countryside.

The tractors will make their way to the lunch stop at Cwm Gwaun, at Penrallt Ddu by kind permission of the Davies Family where hot food and toilets will be available.

The tractors will work their way back northwards to the finish at Awenfryn.

If you want to see the spectacle, then please come to the start where the tractors will be assembling from 8am and programmes and details of the route will be available.

The convoy of tractors will leave Awenfryn at 10.30am prompt.

Please see the facebook page WNTRR for more information