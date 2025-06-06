Telford man spared jail after downloading more than 700 sick images of children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chris Clare's activities were discovered by the child sexual exploitation team of West Mercia Police who raided his address in May 2021 after receiving online intelligence.

The 41-year-old of Grinshill Flats, Severn Drive, Wellington was found to have accumulated 333 Category A images – deemed the worst kind – 293 Category B images and 144 Category C images, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday.

An extreme pornographic image was also found on one of his electronic devices seized by police, Mr Danny Smith prosecuting told the court.