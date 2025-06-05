Thunderstorms possible this weekend as weather across Shropshire predicted to take wild turn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Met Office has forecasted that the weather across Shropshire will be changeable across the end of the week, with rain and showers at times and the possibility of thunderstorms and heavy wind at the weekend.

The weather service said that while weather on Friday would be mostly dry and sunny, there was also the possibility of scattered showers and a breeze throughout the day, while the prediction for Saturday was for heavy showers on Saturday with possible thunderstorms, interspersed with sunny spells.

Across Shropshire, the temperature is predicted to go up to a maximum of 16°C (60.8°F) on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Friday will be a much drier day for most with sunny spells, especially by the afternoon.

"Showers are possible but these becoming very isolated, and it will be breezy at times, although pleasantly warm in the sunshine.

"The outlook for Saturday to Monday is for the weather staying changeable and generally on the cool side.

"Heavy showers are predicted on Saturday with possible thunderstorms, interspersed with sunny spells, then drier thereafter with occasional warm sunshine and often windy over the weekend."