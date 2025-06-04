A Llandrindod Wells man is facing a trial after he entered not guilty pleas to two charges

William Roche denied assaulting another man and using threatening behaviour towards a woman just before last Christmas.

He pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at Builth Wells on December 23 2024, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 58 year-old of Emporium House, Temple Street also pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause harassment to a woman on the same date.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a trial at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on July 15.

Roche was placed on conditional bail, the conditions being not to contact prosecution witnesses and not to enter or attend at their addresses.