Two vehicles involved in crash on A442 near Bridgnorth - one leaves the road

The collision happened on the A442 at Quatt, with emergency services called out to the scene at around 9.25pm on Saturday (June 1).

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Sunday, June 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place involving two vehicles with one leaving the road.

“Fire service personnel made both vehicles electrically safe. Police were also in attendance at this incident.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Bridgnorth.