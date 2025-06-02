Cyclist rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' after crash with car in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The crash involved a car and a bicycle last Friday (May 30) on Station Road in the Humbers, near Donnington's Clock Tower Roundabout.

West Mercia Police officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene at around 3.35pm.

The Clock Tower Roundabout in Donnington

A police spokesperson said the cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries and that no arrests have been made.

The crash caused significant delays on the road, as motorists reported being unable to exit the A518 afterwards.